FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

PNC stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.71 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

