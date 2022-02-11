FIL Ltd Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,791 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.22% of Essential Utilities worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.67 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

