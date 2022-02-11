FIL Ltd Has $41.14 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.44% of Ares Capital worth $41,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.