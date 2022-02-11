FIL Ltd Purchases 7,274 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE CCI opened at $173.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

