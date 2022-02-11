FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

FIL Ltd increased its position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 3.13% of Honest worth $29,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $114,788,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $44,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $1,540,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNST opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,822 shares of company stock worth $4,682,817.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

