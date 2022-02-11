FIL Ltd Sells 10,811 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 218,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.03 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

