FIL Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.05% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after acquiring an additional 541,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 611,628 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 974,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 101,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

