Filecash Price Tops $0.0221 (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $568,816.37 and $449,233.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.50 or 0.07109803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,462.46 or 1.00181405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00050219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006383 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

