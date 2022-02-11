Financial Survey: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 2.38 GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 6.34 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A

indie Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.88%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus price target of $80.90, suggesting a potential upside of 39.99%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats GlobalFoundries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

