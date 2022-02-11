Financial Survey: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) vs. 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ThredUp and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 196.54%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.15%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 4.40 -$47.88 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 5.30 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats ThredUp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

