Finning International Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Finning International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.30.

Finning International stock opened at C$38.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.26. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$29.71 and a 12 month high of C$40.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

