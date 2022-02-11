Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.30.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$38.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.26. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

