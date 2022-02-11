Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Lorna Tilbian Acquires 11,500 Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Lorna Tilbian acquired 11,500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 872 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £100,280 ($135,605.14).
LON:FGT opened at GBX 870 ($11.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 892.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 896.78. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 835 ($11.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 933.24 ($12.62). The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42.
