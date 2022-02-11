FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Receives $7.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup boosted their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 26.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

