Fire Lotto Reaches Market Cap of $143,946.71 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 76.2% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $143,946.71 and $78.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

