First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.14. 2,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Specifically, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

