First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 45,985,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCGD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,900,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,419,598. First Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

