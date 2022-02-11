First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 45,985,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCGD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,900,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,419,598. First Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
First Colombia Gold Company Profile
