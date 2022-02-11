First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.75

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and traded as low as $34.58. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)
