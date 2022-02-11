First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $154.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $155.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $639.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $639.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $718.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 348,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after buying an additional 212,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after buying an additional 150,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,840,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

