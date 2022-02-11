First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

