First Foundation Advisors Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $211.52 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $161.57 and a 1 year high of $216.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.