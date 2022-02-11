First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85,750 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,769 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $509,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

