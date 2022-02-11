First Foundation Advisors Has $425,000 Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,098 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $554,719,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $180,729,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $119,822,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $94,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

DBRG opened at $7.65 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

