First Foundation Advisors Has $480,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,190,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.38.

CME stock opened at $244.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.69 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

