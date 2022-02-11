First Foundation Advisors Purchases 346 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,293,000 after buying an additional 147,370 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

