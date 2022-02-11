First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.