First Manhattan Co. Acquires New Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 568,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.82 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $346.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

In other news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

