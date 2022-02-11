First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

