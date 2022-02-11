First Manhattan Co. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.