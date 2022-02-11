First Manhattan Co. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243,779 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.