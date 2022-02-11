First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 141.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 42,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

