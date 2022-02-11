First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $62.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $253.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $260.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.42. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

