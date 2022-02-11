First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives $46.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $$35.81 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

