First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 315.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 157,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 107.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 596,336 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 407.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 83.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

