First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $70.39

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.39, but opened at $74.45. First Solar shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 13,617 shares traded.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Solar by 127.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 215,942 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in First Solar by 134.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,662 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

