First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Position Increased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FV opened at $48.14 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.