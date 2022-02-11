First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FEMS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 355,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period.

