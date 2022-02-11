First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FEMS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $50.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
