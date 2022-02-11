First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,370.96 ($18.54) and last traded at GBX 1,370.96 ($18.54). 907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,352.97 ($18.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,406.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,465.25. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,246.33.
First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF Company Profile (LON:FBT)
Recommended Stories
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Funds Plc - First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Funds Plc - First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.