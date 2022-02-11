First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of First United stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52. First United has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. First United’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. FMR LLC increased its position in First United by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First United by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in First United by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth $3,969,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

