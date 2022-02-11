Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.