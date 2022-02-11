Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.55 EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.81.
FISV traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $97.40. 4,663,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.
In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.