Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.81.

FISV traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $97.40. 4,663,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

