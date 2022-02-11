Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE opened at $172.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.82. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

