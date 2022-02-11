Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $78.81 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $78.81 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.78 or 0.06914282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,413.65 or 1.00164497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

