Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 8,250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS FRCEF remained flat at $$4.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.60.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fletcher Building (FRCEF)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.