FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.06. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $54.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

