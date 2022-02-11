FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.06. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $54.63.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.
