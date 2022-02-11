FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) were down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 16,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 13,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63.

Get FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.71% of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.