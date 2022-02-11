Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

FMTX opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.02. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

