Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) vs. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Critical Survey

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Forma Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 20.96 -$30.15 million ($2.90) -1.92 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 5.29 -$70.41 million ($3.27) -3.43

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Forma Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 318.16%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 401.34%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,177.26% -91.26% -79.49% Forma Therapeutics N/A -25.38% -23.78%

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

