Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Forward Air updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.190 EPS.

Forward Air stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.