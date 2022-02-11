FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.43.

FOXA opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

